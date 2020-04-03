$223.57 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $223.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.27 million. Etsy reported sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.55 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on Etsy from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

