Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT)’s share price traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 955,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 399% from the average session volume of 191,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

