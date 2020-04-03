GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4769056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

