Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.36). Tapestry reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

