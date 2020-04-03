Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), with a volume of 34792484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.68) price target (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.45 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.08.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 999.2831031 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In related news, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

