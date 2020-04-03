Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

