Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 104.90 ($1.38), with a volume of 15112054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.30 ($2.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

