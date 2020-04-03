E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.76

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 7363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 232,506 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $2,393,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

