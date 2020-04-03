Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cronos Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

