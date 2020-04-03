First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.45.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

