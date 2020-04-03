First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 610,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Concho Resources by 2,001.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Concho Resources by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 243,715 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.52.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

