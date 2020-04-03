First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

