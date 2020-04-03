First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

