First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.61.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

