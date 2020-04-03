First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

