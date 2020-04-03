First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

