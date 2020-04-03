First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $404.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $4,502,482.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 207,118 shares worth $86,798,008. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.18 and its 200 day moving average is $426.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

