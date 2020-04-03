First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 36.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLR opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

