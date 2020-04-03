First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,060,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 95,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPR. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

