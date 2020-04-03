Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLDN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

