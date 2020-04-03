First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after buying an additional 688,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

