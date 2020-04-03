LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

LOGM stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

