First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.