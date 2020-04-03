First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

