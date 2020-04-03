First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $280.34 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.63 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

