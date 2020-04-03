First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.24.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

