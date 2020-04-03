Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,429 Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 573,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TV opened at $5.19 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

