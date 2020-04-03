Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,733 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Colony Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Colony Capital by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Colony Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

