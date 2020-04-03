Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,743,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of GHG stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHG shares. ValuEngine raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.