Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr purchased 52,785 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $26,591.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Amyris stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Amyris Inc has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

