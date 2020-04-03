Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PaySign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

