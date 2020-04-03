First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

PSJ opened at $83.35 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

