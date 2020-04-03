First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,012 Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

