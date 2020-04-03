Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 127,245 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 481,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.