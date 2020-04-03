Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $992.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.