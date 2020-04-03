Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

