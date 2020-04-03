Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

CRF opened at $7.58 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris bought 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $246,273.00.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

