Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,419 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $703.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.