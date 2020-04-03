Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,804 Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

