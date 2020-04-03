Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,894 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

