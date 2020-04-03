Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,323 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of RGEN opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

