Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,025 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

