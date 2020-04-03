Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $272.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,242 shares of company stock worth $366,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.06.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

