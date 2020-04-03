Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,102,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 680,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 146,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

RRD opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.