Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

