Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,364 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

