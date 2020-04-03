Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $314.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.40.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.