Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 89,700 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $379.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.34%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

