Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 56,550 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.