CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.